Toho Chofu Sports Park Golf & Tennis
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1480 yards
Slope 94
Rating 30.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/BG
|30
|1480 yards
|30.2
|94
|Blue/TG
|30
|1460 yards
|White/BG
|30
|1445 yards
|28.9
|92
|White/TG
|30
|1415 yards
|Red/BG
|30
|1360 yards
|29.3
|90
|Red/TG
|30
|1335 yards
Scorecard for Toho Chofu Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 30.2/94
|210
|165
|105
|300
|85
|120
|275
|100
|120
|1480
|1480
|White M: 28.9/92
|205
|155
|95
|295
|85
|120
|275
|100
|115
|1445
|1445
|Red W: 29.3/90
|180
|130
|95
|295
|75
|120
|265
|85
|115
|1360
|1360
|Handicap
|8
|2
|9
|1
|7
|4
|5
|6
|3
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Tifton/Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Course Layout