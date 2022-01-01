Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Toho Chofu Sports Park Golf & Tennis

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1480 yards
Slope 94
Rating 30.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/BG 30 1480 yards 30.2 94
Blue/TG 30 1460 yards
White/BG 30 1445 yards 28.9 92
White/TG 30 1415 yards
Red/BG 30 1360 yards 29.3 90
Red/TG 30 1335 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toho Chofu Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 30.2/94 210 165 105 300 85 120 275 100 120 1480 1480
White M: 28.9/92 205 155 95 295 85 120 275 100 115 1445 1445
Red W: 29.3/90 180 130 95 295 75 120 265 85 115 1360 1360
Handicap 8 2 9 1 7 4 5 6 3
Par 4 3 3 4 3 3 4 3 3 30 30

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Tifton/Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

