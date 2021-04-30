Yomiuri Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Hill
Par 72
Length 6831 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Bent BT
|72
|6831 yards
|Korai BT
|72
|6499 yards
|Bent RT
|72
|6458 yards
|Korai RT
|72
|6123 yards
|Bent FT
|72
|5788 yards
|Korai FT
|72
|5475 yards
Scorecard for Yomiuri Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|557
|175
|390
|354
|452
|186
|517
|449
|415
|3495
|347
|521
|128
|430
|540
|383
|207
|390
|390
|3336
|6831
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|525
|161
|374
|325
|427
|165
|505
|414
|397
|3293
|331
|480
|121
|410
|519
|373
|179
|375
|377
|3165
|6458
|Red W: 70.2/119
|511
|131
|300
|312
|363
|145
|418
|396
|321
|2897
|314
|480
|115
|320
|448
|373
|161
|361
|319
|2891
|5788
|Handicap
|15
|11
|17
|13
|7
|1
|9
|5
|3
|2
|4
|8
|18
|6
|12
|16
|10
|14
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1961
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1961) Asami Ryokuzo (1978)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes - 5,500 yen
Driving Range Yes
Credit Cards Accepted UC, VISA, Master, Diners, JCB, NICOS, MC, AMEX, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Please wear a sports shirt with a collar (high neck and turtleneck are also acceptable) when playing. For women, in addition to the above, sleeveless with a collar is allowed.
