Hodogaya Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6797 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6797 yards
|72.6
|Back/B
|72
|6654 yards
|71.8
|Regular/A
|72
|6294 yards
|70.2
|Regular/B
|72
|6151 yards
|69.7
Course Details
Year Built 1922
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - elderly/walking difficulties; limited number
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, DINERS, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout