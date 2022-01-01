Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Kawasaki Riverside Park Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 34
Length 2259 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Left 34 2259 yards
Back/Right 34 2181 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kawasaki Riverside Golf Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 31.5/101 385 194 342 234 254 268 140 85 420 2322 2322
Red W: 31.6/99 374 168 331 228 237 257 113 87 401 2196 2196
Handicap 2 5 8 7 4 1 6 9 3
Par 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 34 34

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs No
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

