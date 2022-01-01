Kawasaki Riverside Park Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 34
Length 2259 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Left
|34
|2259 yards
|Back/Right
|34
|2181 yards
Scorecard for Kawasaki Riverside Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 31.5/101
|385
|194
|342
|234
|254
|268
|140
|85
|420
|2322
|2322
|Red W: 31.6/99
|374
|168
|331
|228
|237
|257
|113
|87
|401
|2196
|2196
|Handicap
|2
|5
|8
|7
|4
|1
|6
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|34
|34
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs No
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
