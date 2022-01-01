Midori Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 780 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|780 yards
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 26.1/82
|83
|65
|55
|100
|115
|85
|70
|80
|70
|723
|723
|Ladies W: 27.3/85
|83
|65
|55
|100
|115
|85
|70
|80
|70
|723
|723
|Handicap
|4
|5
|7
|3
|2
|1
|8
|9
|6
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout