Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Midori Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 780 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 780 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 26.1/82 83 65 55 100 115 85 70 80 70 723 723
Ladies W: 27.3/85 83 65 55 100 115 85 70 80 70 723 723
Handicap 4 5 7 3 2 1 8 9 6
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yomiuri GC: #10
Yomiuri Golf Club
Inagi, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawasaki Kokusai Ikuta Ryokuchi GC
Kawasaki Kokusai Ikuta Ryokuchi Golf Course
Kawasaki, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Tama CC
Tama Country Club
Inagi, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hodogaya CC
Hodogaya Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Kokusai GC
Tokyo Kokusai Golf Club
Machida, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagami CC: #14
Sagami Country Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara GC - East
Sagamihara Golf Club - East Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuchu CC
Fuchu Country Club
Tama, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamihara GC - West
Sagamihara Golf Club - West Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Camp Zama GC: Driving range
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - West Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me