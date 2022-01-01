Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6880 yards
Slope 130
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Bent
|71
|6880 yards
|72.6
|130
|BT/Bent (W)
|71
|6880 yards
|80.0
|140
|BT/Korai (W)
|71
|6673 yards
|78.6
|140
|BT/Korai
|71
|6673 yards
|71.5
|131
|RT/Bent (W)
|71
|6383 yards
|77.1
|134
|RT/Bent
|71
|6383 yards
|70.1
|126
|RT/Korai
|71
|6176 yards
|69.1
|127
|RT/Korai (W)
|71
|6176 yards
|75.6
|135
|FT/Bent
|71
|5913 yards
|67.8
|122
|FT/Bent (W)
|71
|5913 yards
|74.3
|128
|FT/Korai
|71
|5706 yards
|66.7
|123
|FT/Korai (W)
|71
|5706 yards
|72.8
|129
Scorecard for Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.3/132
|396
|190
|403
|518
|384
|541
|389
|197
|448
|3466
|432
|507
|432
|460
|364
|194
|410
|535
|224
|3558
|7024
|Regular M: 70.8/128
|374
|160
|373
|479
|354
|500
|359
|171
|421
|3191
|407
|489
|408
|435
|324
|170
|381
|520
|202
|3336
|6527
|Front M: 68.5/124 W: 75.2/130
|341
|134
|354
|467
|323
|479
|331
|166
|342
|2937
|384
|463
|388
|412
|294
|157
|360
|473
|189
|3120
|6057
|Handicap
|9
|17
|1
|7
|3
|11
|13
|15
|5
|10
|8
|2
|6
|14
|18
|12
|4
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1964)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, AmericanExpress, DinersClub, JCB, NICOS, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
