Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6880 yards
Slope 130
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Bent 71 6880 yards 72.6 130
BT/Bent (W) 71 6880 yards 80.0 140
BT/Korai (W) 71 6673 yards 78.6 140
BT/Korai 71 6673 yards 71.5 131
RT/Bent (W) 71 6383 yards 77.1 134
RT/Bent 71 6383 yards 70.1 126
RT/Korai 71 6176 yards 69.1 127
RT/Korai (W) 71 6176 yards 75.6 135
FT/Bent 71 5913 yards 67.8 122
FT/Bent (W) 71 5913 yards 74.3 128
FT/Korai 71 5706 yards 66.7 123
FT/Korai (W) 71 5706 yards 72.8 129
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.3/132 396 190 403 518 384 541 389 197 448 3466 432 507 432 460 364 194 410 535 224 3558 7024
Regular M: 70.8/128 374 160 373 479 354 500 359 171 421 3191 407 489 408 435 324 170 381 520 202 3336 6527
Front M: 68.5/124 W: 75.2/130 341 134 354 467 323 479 331 166 342 2937 384 463 388 412 294 157 360 473 189 3120 6057
Handicap 9 17 1 7 3 11 13 15 5 10 8 2 6 14 18 12 4 16
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1964)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, AmericanExpress, DinersClub, JCB, NICOS, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

