Hanao Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Higashi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|520
|372
|304
|218
|341
|560
|196
|432
|405
|3348
|507
|194
|345
|469
|404
|285
|517
|163
|454
|3338
|6686
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|505
|353
|288
|196
|326
|543
|170
|374
|384
|3139
|492
|175
|331
|436
|401
|275
|503
|142
|429
|3184
|6323
|Handicap
|6
|10
|8
|12
|14
|16
|18
|2
|4
|3
|5
|7
|1
|11
|9
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Saison, Jcb, DC, UC, Amex, Nicos, Diners Club
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
