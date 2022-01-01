Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Senbadaira Golf Club - Tateyama/Nihonkai Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6782 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6782 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6369 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6091 yards 69.1 119
Green 72 5525 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5280 yards 66.1 111
Women (W) 72 4928 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tateyama - Nihonkai
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 538 190 392 553 367 399 155 384 345 3323 380 178 447 594 410 386 532 187 345 3459 6782
Regular M: 70.7/121 523 167 382 496 342 382 147 286 325 3050 366 166 436 570 395 376 509 170 331 3319 6369
Front M: 69.1/119 497 144 358 480 324 369 139 264 325 2900 349 151 412 555 380 361 497 170 316 3191 6091
Green M: 69.2/117 497 114 334 416 309 281 139 300 293 2683 334 134 311 475 337 345 439 151 316 2842 5525
Gold M: 66.1/111 477 144 298 368 285 281 139 265 293 2550 314 134 311 475 337 330 413 151 265 2730 5280
Women W: 66.9/109 407 144 298 368 277 273 139 229 223 2358 314 118 311 375 302 321 413 151 265 2570 4928
Handicap 17 9 5 7 15 3 13 1 11 14 18 2 8 4 12 6 10 16
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Penncross Grass
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 7/12, 9/1 - 11/30

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / MASTER / Diners / Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

