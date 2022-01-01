Senbadaira Golf Club - Hakusan/Nihonkai Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6712 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6712 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6459 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6148 yards
|69.1
|119
|Green
|72
|5646 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5426 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5126 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hakusan - Nihonkai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|385
|386
|155
|341
|487
|391
|180
|538
|390
|3253
|380
|178
|447
|594
|410
|386
|532
|187
|345
|3459
|6712
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|379
|376
|137
|329
|470
|381
|166
|522
|380
|3140
|366
|166
|436
|570
|395
|376
|509
|170
|331
|3319
|6459
|Front M: 69.1/119
|354
|358
|137
|316
|448
|355
|145
|496
|348
|2957
|349
|151
|412
|555
|380
|361
|497
|170
|316
|3191
|6148
|Green M: 69.2/117
|343
|324
|118
|301
|448
|312
|145
|481
|332
|2804
|334
|134
|311
|475
|337
|345
|439
|151
|316
|2842
|5646
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|343
|324
|118
|301
|423
|312
|145
|413
|317
|2696
|314
|134
|311
|475
|337
|330
|413
|151
|265
|2730
|5426
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|327
|298
|118
|231
|423
|284
|145
|413
|317
|2556
|314
|118
|311
|375
|302
|321
|413
|151
|265
|2570
|5126
|Handicap
|13
|15
|17
|1
|7
|5
|9
|11
|3
|14
|18
|2
|8
|4
|12
|6
|10
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Penncross Grass
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 7/12, 9/1 - 11/30
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / MASTER / Diners / Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout