Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Senbadaira Golf Club - Hakusan/Nihonkai Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6712 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6712 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6459 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6148 yards 69.1 119
Green 72 5646 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5426 yards 66.1 111
Ladies (W) 72 5126 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hakusan - Nihonkai
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 385 386 155 341 487 391 180 538 390 3253 380 178 447 594 410 386 532 187 345 3459 6712
Regular M: 70.7/121 379 376 137 329 470 381 166 522 380 3140 366 166 436 570 395 376 509 170 331 3319 6459
Front M: 69.1/119 354 358 137 316 448 355 145 496 348 2957 349 151 412 555 380 361 497 170 316 3191 6148
Green M: 69.2/117 343 324 118 301 448 312 145 481 332 2804 334 134 311 475 337 345 439 151 316 2842 5646
Gold M: 66.1/111 343 324 118 301 423 312 145 413 317 2696 314 134 311 475 337 330 413 151 265 2730 5426
Ladies W: 67.1/113 327 298 118 231 423 284 145 413 317 2556 314 118 311 375 302 321 413 151 265 2570 5126
Handicap 13 15 17 1 7 5 9 11 3 14 18 2 8 4 12 6 10 16
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Penncross Grass
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 7/12, 9/1 - 11/30

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / MASTER / Diners / Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Senbadaira GC - Nihonkai: #7
Senbadaira Golf Club - Tateyama/Nihonkai Course
Oyabe, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Senbadaira GC - Tateyama: #4
Senbadaira Golf Club - Hakusan/Tateyama Course
Oyabe, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Goldwin GC: #1
Goldwin Golf Club
Oyabe, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa East: #1
Kanazawa East Golf Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - East: #7
Ishikawa Golf Club - East/South Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - South: #1
Ishikawa Golf Club - South/West Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - East: #9
Ishikawa Golf Club - East/West Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamabiko GC
Yamabiko Golf Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC
Hanao Country Club - West/East Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Aerial view
Hanao Country Club - East/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Central CC: #3
Kanazawa Central Country Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Clubhouse
Hanao Country Club - West/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me