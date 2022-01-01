Lions Golf Club - Elsa/Simba Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6852 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6852 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6574 yards
|FT
|72
|6019 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT (W)
|72
|6019 yards
|71.7
|123
|LT (W)
|72
|5257 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Elsa/Simba
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|354
|168
|398
|484
|179
|497
|426
|365
|406
|3277
|385
|176
|546
|463
|466
|441
|143
|547
|408
|3575
|6852
|Yellow M: 73.0/122
|339
|144
|386
|464
|114
|487
|417
|348
|392
|3091
|365
|168
|537
|451
|459
|413
|126
|527
|392
|3438
|6529
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|323
|126
|342
|421
|104
|471
|383
|312
|376
|2858
|326
|140
|493
|406
|411
|394
|128
|493
|370
|3161
|6019
|Red W: 67.1/113
|287
|108
|300
|352
|100
|436
|348
|299
|343
|2573
|290
|129
|437
|340
|334
|314
|117
|405
|318
|2684
|5257
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|7
|13
|15
|1
|17
|3
|6
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|8
|2
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout