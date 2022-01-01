Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Lions Golf Club - Elsa/Simba Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6852 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6852 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6574 yards
FT 72 6019 yards 70.7 121
FT (W) 72 6019 yards 71.7 123
LT (W) 72 5257 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Elsa/Simba
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 354 168 398 484 179 497 426 365 406 3277 385 176 546 463 466 441 143 547 408 3575 6852
Yellow M: 73.0/122 339 144 386 464 114 487 417 348 392 3091 365 168 537 451 459 413 126 527 392 3438 6529
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 323 126 342 421 104 471 383 312 376 2858 326 140 493 406 411 394 128 493 370 3161 6019
Red W: 67.1/113 287 108 300 352 100 436 348 299 343 2573 290 129 437 340 334 314 117 405 318 2684 5257
Handicap 9 5 11 7 13 15 1 17 3 6 10 4 12 14 16 8 2 18
Par 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

