Lions Golf Club - Simba/Leo Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7011 yards
|74.9
|131
|RT
|72
|6705 yards
|FT
|72
|6114 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT (W)
|72
|6114 yards
|71.7
|123
|LT (W)
|72
|5360 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Simba/Leo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|385
|176
|546
|463
|466
|441
|143
|547
|408
|3575
|427
|495
|430
|381
|165
|387
|417
|215
|519
|3436
|7011
|Yellow M: 73.1/123
|365
|168
|537
|451
|459
|413
|126
|527
|392
|3438
|412
|478
|400
|356
|143
|355
|399
|180
|499
|3222
|6660
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|326
|140
|493
|406
|411
|394
|128
|493
|370
|3161
|394
|440
|359
|324
|119
|313
|377
|154
|473
|2953
|6114
|Red W: 67.1/113
|290
|129
|437
|340
|334
|314
|117
|405
|318
|2684
|367
|398
|331
|306
|94
|299
|340
|111
|430
|2676
|5360
|Handicap
|6
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|8
|2
|18
|3
|7
|5
|11
|9
|13
|1
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
