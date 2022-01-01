Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Lions Golf Club - Simba/Leo Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7011 yards 74.9 131
RT 72 6705 yards
FT 72 6114 yards 70.7 121
FT (W) 72 6114 yards 71.7 123
LT (W) 72 5360 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Simba/Leo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 385 176 546 463 466 441 143 547 408 3575 427 495 430 381 165 387 417 215 519 3436 7011
Yellow M: 73.1/123 365 168 537 451 459 413 126 527 392 3438 412 478 400 356 143 355 399 180 499 3222 6660
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 326 140 493 406 411 394 128 493 370 3161 394 440 359 324 119 313 377 154 473 2953 6114
Red W: 67.1/113 290 129 437 340 334 314 117 405 318 2684 367 398 331 306 94 299 340 111 430 2676 5360
Handicap 6 10 4 12 14 16 8 2 18 3 7 5 11 9 13 1 15 17
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Lions GC: Clubhouse
Lions Golf Club - Elsa/Simba Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions GC: Driving range
Lions Golf Club - Leo/Elsa Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - West: #8
Kameyama Golf Club - West Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - Turtle Kids Short: #3
Kameyama Golf Club - Turtle Kids Short Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - East: #11
Kameyama Golf Club - East Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lomond GC: Clubhouse
Lomond Golf Club
Kameyama, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chunichi CC
Chunichi Country Club - West/Middle Course
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chunichi CC
Chunichi Country Club - Middle/East Course
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chunichi CC
Chunichi Country Club - East/West Course
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzukanomori CC: #15
Suzukanomori Country Club
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Turtle Ace GC
Turtle Ace Golf Club
Kameyama, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Geino GC: #12
Forest Geino Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me