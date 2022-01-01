Lions Golf Club - Leo/Elsa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6713 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6713 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6313 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT
|72
|5811 yards
|70.2
|119
|FT (W)
|72
|5811 yards
|69.2
|117
|LT (W)
|72
|5249 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Leo/Elsa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|427
|495
|430
|381
|165
|387
|417
|215
|519
|3436
|354
|168
|398
|484
|179
|497
|426
|365
|406
|3277
|6713
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|412
|478
|400
|356
|143
|355
|399
|180
|499
|3222
|339
|144
|386
|464
|114
|487
|417
|348
|392
|3091
|6313
|Blue M: 70.2/119 W: 69.2/117
|394
|440
|359
|324
|119
|313
|377
|154
|473
|2953
|323
|126
|342
|421
|104
|471
|383
|312
|376
|2858
|5811
|Red W: 66.1/111
|367
|398
|331
|306
|94
|299
|340
|111
|430
|2676
|287
|108
|300
|352
|100
|436
|348
|299
|343
|2573
|5249
|Handicap
|3
|7
|5
|11
|9
|13
|1
|15
|17
|10
|12
|2
|14
|4
|8
|16
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout