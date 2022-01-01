Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Lions Golf Club - Leo/Elsa Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6713 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6713 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6313 yards 70.7 121
FT 72 5811 yards 70.2 119
FT (W) 72 5811 yards 69.2 117
LT (W) 72 5249 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Leo/Elsa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 427 495 430 381 165 387 417 215 519 3436 354 168 398 484 179 497 426 365 406 3277 6713
Yellow M: 70.7/121 412 478 400 356 143 355 399 180 499 3222 339 144 386 464 114 487 417 348 392 3091 6313
Blue M: 70.2/119 W: 69.2/117 394 440 359 324 119 313 377 154 473 2953 323 126 342 421 104 471 383 312 376 2858 5811
Red W: 66.1/111 367 398 331 306 94 299 340 111 430 2676 287 108 300 352 100 436 348 299 343 2573 5249
Handicap 3 7 5 11 9 13 1 15 17 10 12 2 14 4 8 16 6 18
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

