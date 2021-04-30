Kameyama Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6153 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|6153 yards
|69.7
|119
|Regular
|70
|5707 yards
|69.0
|115
|Ladies
|70
|5110 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|530
|379
|202
|355
|138
|177
|502
|391
|413
|3087
|480
|196
|405
|336
|330
|175
|382
|372
|390
|3066
|6153
|Regular M: 69.0/115
|515
|360
|192
|335
|120
|161
|462
|356
|402
|2903
|459
|190
|354
|325
|311
|148
|346
|324
|347
|2804
|5707
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|431
|336
|169
|271
|89
|153
|441
|321
|356
|2567
|440
|169
|327
|294
|274
|121
|286
|319
|313
|2543
|5110
|Handicap
|13
|11
|5
|15
|17
|3
|9
|7
|1
|16
|6
|8
|14
|18
|12
|10
|4
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|35
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout