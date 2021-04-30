Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Kameyama Golf Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6153 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 70 6153 yards 69.7 119
Regular 70 5707 yards 69.0 115
Ladies 70 5110 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 530 379 202 355 138 177 502 391 413 3087 480 196 405 336 330 175 382 372 390 3066 6153
Regular M: 69.0/115 515 360 192 335 120 161 462 356 402 2903 459 190 354 325 311 148 346 324 347 2804 5707
Ladies W: 66.1/111 431 336 169 271 89 153 441 321 356 2567 440 169 327 294 274 121 286 319 313 2543 5110
Handicap 13 11 5 15 17 3 9 7 1 16 6 8 14 18 12 10 4 2
Par 5 4 3 4 3 3 5 4 4 35 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kameyama GC - Turtle Kids Short: #3
Kameyama Golf Club - Turtle Kids Short Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - West: #8
Kameyama Golf Club - West Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Geino GC: #12
Forest Geino Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzukanomori CC: #15
Suzukanomori Country Club
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumi GC: #15
Kasumi Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sorei GC - Seki: #14
Sorei Golf Club - Seki Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GOLF5 Country Yokkaichi Course
GOLF5 Country Yokkaichi Course
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi no Sato GC: #4
Yokkaichi no Sato Golf Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Twin Bell GC - Tsuchiyama: #18 & clubhouse
Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus GC
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus Golf Course
Komono, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsu CC
Tsu Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me