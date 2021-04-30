Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Kamo Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7040 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.8
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7040 yards 72.8 131
Regular 72 6596 yards 73.1 123
Regular (W) 72 6596 yards 74.1 125
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 505 402 392 200 406 404 187 460 517 3473 561 419 365 213 392 443 419 215 540 3567 7040
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 485 368 372 168 369 388 164 416 493 3223 544 388 353 193 374 421 390 196 514 3373 6596
Handicap 13 11 1 17 3 5 15 7 9 12 2 10 18 4 6 8 16 14
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

