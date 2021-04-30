Kamo Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7040 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7040 yards
|72.8
|131
|Regular
|72
|6596 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular (W)
|72
|6596 yards
|74.1
|125
Scorecard for Kamo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|505
|402
|392
|200
|406
|404
|187
|460
|517
|3473
|561
|419
|365
|213
|392
|443
|419
|215
|540
|3567
|7040
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|485
|368
|372
|168
|369
|388
|164
|416
|493
|3223
|544
|388
|353
|193
|374
|421
|390
|196
|514
|3373
|6596
|Handicap
|13
|11
|1
|17
|3
|5
|15
|7
|9
|12
|2
|10
|18
|4
|6
|8
|16
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout