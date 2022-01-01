Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Nukata Golf Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7024 yards
Slope 134
Rating 74.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 7024 yards 74.1 134
Back/A (W) 72 7024 yards 81.7 148
Back/B (W) 72 6703 yards 80.0 145
Back/B 72 6703 yards 72.3 137
Member/A 72 6483 yards 71.4 133
Member/A (W) 72 6483 yards 78.6 141
Member/B 72 6164 yards 70.0 133
Member/B (W) 72 6164 yards 76.6 138
Regular/A 72 6060 yards 69.5 131
Regular/A (W) 72 6060 yards 75.8 138
Regular/B 72 5742 yards 67.9 127
Regular/B (W) 72 5742 yards 73.9 131
Front/A (W) 72 5560 yards 72.7 128
Front/A 72 5560 yards 66.8 123
Front/B (W) 72 5245 yards 70.6 125
Front/B 72 5245 yards 65.3 118
Ladies/A (W) 72 5030 yards 69.3 123
Ladies/A 72 5030 yards 64.2 115
Ladies/B 72 4723 yards 62.7 111
Ladies/B (W) 72 4723 yards 67.8 125
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 400 406 221 543 193 406 398 534 396 3497 545 188 435 389 419 550 406 214 427 3573 7070
Blue M: 73.1/123 369 380 196 501 167 376 376 502 376 3243 518 164 394 356 387 510 373 194 383 3279 6522
White M: 70.7/121 360 350 170 475 151 366 360 470 354 3056 500 142 364 330 357 480 337 190 347 3047 6103
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 329 330 137 454 132 330 325 434 320 2791 465 130 326 305 332 444 314 173 314 2803 5594
Red W: 67.1/113 301 307 122 426 111 286 296 413 295 2557 427 108 303 296 296 330 294 173 290 2517 5074
Handicap 13 3 11 5 17 1 7 15 9 4 18 16 2 12 8 14 6 10
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB,UFJ, Nicos, DC, Visa, Mastercard, TS3, Amex, Diners Club

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

