Nukata Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7024 yards
Slope 134
Rating 74.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|7024 yards
|74.1
|134
|Back/A (W)
|72
|7024 yards
|81.7
|148
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6703 yards
|80.0
|145
|Back/B
|72
|6703 yards
|72.3
|137
|Member/A
|72
|6483 yards
|71.4
|133
|Member/A (W)
|72
|6483 yards
|78.6
|141
|Member/B
|72
|6164 yards
|70.0
|133
|Member/B (W)
|72
|6164 yards
|76.6
|138
|Regular/A
|72
|6060 yards
|69.5
|131
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6060 yards
|75.8
|138
|Regular/B
|72
|5742 yards
|67.9
|127
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|5742 yards
|73.9
|131
|Front/A (W)
|72
|5560 yards
|72.7
|128
|Front/A
|72
|5560 yards
|66.8
|123
|Front/B (W)
|72
|5245 yards
|70.6
|125
|Front/B
|72
|5245 yards
|65.3
|118
|Ladies/A (W)
|72
|5030 yards
|69.3
|123
|Ladies/A
|72
|5030 yards
|64.2
|115
|Ladies/B
|72
|4723 yards
|62.7
|111
|Ladies/B (W)
|72
|4723 yards
|67.8
|125
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|400
|406
|221
|543
|193
|406
|398
|534
|396
|3497
|545
|188
|435
|389
|419
|550
|406
|214
|427
|3573
|7070
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|369
|380
|196
|501
|167
|376
|376
|502
|376
|3243
|518
|164
|394
|356
|387
|510
|373
|194
|383
|3279
|6522
|White M: 70.7/121
|360
|350
|170
|475
|151
|366
|360
|470
|354
|3056
|500
|142
|364
|330
|357
|480
|337
|190
|347
|3047
|6103
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|329
|330
|137
|454
|132
|330
|325
|434
|320
|2791
|465
|130
|326
|305
|332
|444
|314
|173
|314
|2803
|5594
|Red W: 67.1/113
|301
|307
|122
|426
|111
|286
|296
|413
|295
|2557
|427
|108
|303
|296
|296
|330
|294
|173
|290
|2517
|5074
|Handicap
|13
|3
|11
|5
|17
|1
|7
|15
|9
|4
|18
|16
|2
|12
|8
|14
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,UFJ, Nicos, DC, Visa, Mastercard, TS3, Amex, Diners Club
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout