Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Excellent Golf Club - Ise Ootori Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7074 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 75.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7074 yards 75.8
Blue 72 6576 yards
White 72 6248 yards
Green 72 5727 yards
Red (W) 72 5115 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ise Ootori
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 405 410 200 555 341 394 524 166 444 3439 556 448 406 188 392 422 571 194 417 3594 7033
Regular M: 73.1/123 378 382 178 527 312 367 492 143 402 3181 523 423 381 173 375 391 539 162 386 3353 6534
Front M: 69.2/117 344 337 155 455 288 345 474 116 362 2876 458 382 330 114 301 331 456 136 326 2834 5710
Ladies W: 67.1/113 299 307 124 408 255 308 414 106 328 2549 414 320 309 102 283 304 406 115 293 2546 5095
Handicap 3 9 15 7 13 1 11 17 5 10 4 16 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1998)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Aoyama Kogen CC
Aoyama Kogen Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsu CC
Tsu Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC - Ichishi Onsen: #11
Excellent Golf Club - Ichishi Onsen Course
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Meisho GC: #10
Meisho Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumi GC: #15
Kasumi Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Third Place CC
The Third Place Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Geino GC: #12
Forest Geino Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Route 25 GC: #18
Route 25 Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Lakes GC
St. Lakes Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzukanomori CC: #15
Suzukanomori Country Club
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me