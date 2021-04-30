Excellent Golf Club - Ise Ootori Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7074 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 75.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7074 yards
|75.8
|Blue
|72
|6576 yards
|White
|72
|6248 yards
|Green
|72
|5727 yards
|Red (W)
|72
|5115 yards
Scorecard for Ise Ootori
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|405
|410
|200
|555
|341
|394
|524
|166
|444
|3439
|556
|448
|406
|188
|392
|422
|571
|194
|417
|3594
|7033
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|378
|382
|178
|527
|312
|367
|492
|143
|402
|3181
|523
|423
|381
|173
|375
|391
|539
|162
|386
|3353
|6534
|Front M: 69.2/117
|344
|337
|155
|455
|288
|345
|474
|116
|362
|2876
|458
|382
|330
|114
|301
|331
|456
|136
|326
|2834
|5710
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|299
|307
|124
|408
|255
|308
|414
|106
|328
|2549
|414
|320
|309
|102
|283
|304
|406
|115
|293
|2546
|5095
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|13
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1998)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
