Toshin Princeville Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/B
|72
|7101 yards
|Black/N
|72
|6818 yards
|Blue/B
|72
|6715 yards
|Blue/N
|72
|6425 yards
|White/B
|72
|6381 yards
|White/N
|72
|6092 yards
|Red/B
|72
|5450 yards
|Red/N
|72
|5181 yards
Scorecard for Toshin Princeville Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|552
|361
|189
|401
|422
|435
|567
|191
|423
|3541
|400
|367
|170
|419
|515
|200
|465
|461
|563
|3560
|7101
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|538
|346
|178
|370
|389
|414
|547
|168
|401
|3351
|382
|350
|145
|389
|494
|178
|440
|443
|543
|3364
|6715
|White W: 71.7/123
|520
|331
|163
|348
|374
|399
|525
|151
|377
|3188
|365
|339
|131
|373
|481
|148
|421
|421
|514
|3193
|6381
|Handicap
|5
|13
|15
|11
|9
|7
|3
|17
|1
|12
|16
|18
|6
|14
|10
|2
|8
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
