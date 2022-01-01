Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Toshin Princeville Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/B 72 7101 yards
Black/N 72 6818 yards
Blue/B 72 6715 yards
Blue/N 72 6425 yards
White/B 72 6381 yards
White/N 72 6092 yards
Red/B 72 5450 yards
Red/N 72 5181 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toshin Princeville Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 552 361 189 401 422 435 567 191 423 3541 400 367 170 419 515 200 465 461 563 3560 7101
Blue M: 73.1/123 538 346 178 370 389 414 547 168 401 3351 382 350 145 389 494 178 440 443 543 3364 6715
White W: 71.7/123 520 331 163 348 374 399 525 151 377 3188 365 339 131 373 481 148 421 421 514 3193 6381
Handicap 5 13 15 11 9 7 3 17 1 12 16 18 6 14 10 2 8 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sanko GC - Sakakibara Onsen: #6
Sanko Golf Club - Sakakibara Onsen Course
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsu CC
Tsu Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aoyama Kogen CC
Aoyama Kogen Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC - Ise Ootori: #12
Excellent Golf Club - Ise Ootori Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakakibara GC
Sakakibara Golf Club - East/West Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakakibara GC
Sakakibara Golf Club - West/South Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakakibara GC
Sakakibara Golf Club - East/South Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichishi GC
Ichishi Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzuka GC - Center
Suzuka Golf Club - Center Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ise Nakagawa CC: #12
Ise Nakagawa Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzuka GC - West
Suzuka Golf Club - West Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumi GC: #15
Kasumi Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me