Onahama Country Club - South/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6664 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6664 yards
|71.7
|White
|72
|6164 yards
|Red
|72
|5070 yards
Scorecard for Minami - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|367
|180
|485
|511
|323
|406
|142
|393
|425
|3232
|443
|161
|394
|554
|364
|540
|194
|422
|343
|3415
|6647
|Red W: 71.7/123
|354
|164
|470
|487
|306
|369
|131
|375
|404
|3060
|425
|147
|320
|510
|341
|486
|172
|397
|306
|3104
|6164
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout