Onahama Country Club - South/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6664 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6664 yards 71.7
White 72 6164 yards
Red 72 5070 yards
Scorecard for Minami - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 367 180 485 511 323 406 142 393 425 3232 443 161 394 554 364 540 194 422 343 3415 6647
Red W: 71.7/123 354 164 470 487 306 369 131 375 404 3060 425 147 320 510 341 486 172 397 306 3104 6164
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 17 5 11 4 16 10 14 8 2 12 6 18
Par 4 3 5 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

