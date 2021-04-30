Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Onahama Country Club - South/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6699 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 6699 yards 72.9 123
White 72 6316 yards 71.7 123
Red 72 4999 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami - Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 367 180 485 511 323 406 142 393 425 3232 519 463 174 390 360 569 195 425 372 3467 6699
Red W: 71.7/123 354 164 470 487 306 369 131 375 404 3060 495 443 151 367 331 550 159 406 354 3256 6316
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 17 5 11 10 4 16 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 4 3 5 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

