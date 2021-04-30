JGM Thoroughbred Golf Club - Oaks Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6671 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6671 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6114 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5161 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Oaks
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|520
|444
|215
|418
|376
|156
|403
|517
|406
|3455
|544
|137
|375
|521
|311
|368
|391
|130
|439
|3216
|6671
|White M: 70.7/121
|487
|382
|181
|345
|328
|137
|377
|487
|378
|3102
|522
|116
|347
|495
|288
|350
|366
|113
|415
|3012
|6114
|Red W: 67.1/113
|427
|309
|155
|245
|292
|102
|319
|428
|335
|2612
|451
|94
|316
|442
|238
|245
|308
|99
|356
|2549
|5161
|Handicap
|11
|5
|17
|3
|1
|13
|7
|9
|15
|8
|18
|6
|2
|4
|10
|14
|16
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, NICOS, UC, AMEX, Rakuten, Diners, Saison, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout