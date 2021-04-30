Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

JGM Thoroughbred Golf Club - Oaks Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6671 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6671 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6114 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5161 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Oaks
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 520 444 215 418 376 156 403 517 406 3455 544 137 375 521 311 368 391 130 439 3216 6671
White M: 70.7/121 487 382 181 345 328 137 377 487 378 3102 522 116 347 495 288 350 366 113 415 3012 6114
Red W: 67.1/113 427 309 155 245 292 102 319 428 335 2612 451 94 316 442 238 245 308 99 356 2549 5161
Handicap 11 5 17 3 1 13 7 9 15 8 18 6 2 4 10 14 16 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, NICOS, UC, AMEX, Rakuten, Diners, Saison, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

