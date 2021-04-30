Onahama Ocean Hotel & Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6335 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6335 yards
|White
|72
|6038 yards
Scorecard for Onahama Ocean Hotel & Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|401
|352
|187
|533
|313
|379
|158
|407
|516
|3246
|374
|171
|365
|415
|484
|495
|165
|341
|396
|3206
|6452
|White M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|387
|330
|154
|518
|298
|363
|142
|365
|502
|3059
|355
|158
|346
|401
|472
|480
|144
|323
|380
|3059
|6118
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, CF, DC, JACCS, JCB, LIFE, NICOS, ORICO, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, MasterCard, UFJ, TOYOTA, TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts, shorts & jeans.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout