Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Onahama Ocean Hotel & Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6335 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6335 yards
White 72 6038 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Onahama Ocean Hotel & Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 401 352 187 533 313 379 158 407 516 3246 374 171 365 415 484 495 165 341 396 3206 6452
White M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 387 330 154 518 298 363 142 365 502 3059 355 158 346 401 472 480 144 323 380 3059 6118
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 17 5 11 10 16 4 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, CF, DC, JACCS, JCB, LIFE, NICOS, ORICO, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, MasterCard, UFJ, TOYOTA, TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts, shorts & jeans.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC Iwaki
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club Iwaki
Iwaki, Fukushima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Helena International CC
Helena International Country Club
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Thoroughbred GC - Oaks
JGM Thoroughbred Golf Club - Oaks Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Thoroughbred GC
JGM Thoroughbred Golf Club
Iwaki, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC
Byron Nelson Country Club - South Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC: Practice area
Byron Nelson Country Club - East Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC
Byron Nelson Country Club - West Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yumoto Springs CC: #18
Yumoto Springs Country Club
Iwaki, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me