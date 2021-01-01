JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club Iwaki
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7022 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7022 yards
|Regular
|72
|6619 yards
|Front
|72
|6218 yards
|Yellow
|72
|5699 yards
|Gold
|72
|5116 yards
|Red
|72
|4402 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Architect Severiano Ballesteros (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout