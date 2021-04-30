Helena International Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7101 yards
|Black Par 74
|74
|7061 yards
|Blue Par 74
|74
|6648 yards
|Blue
|72
|6645 yards
|White Par 74
|74
|6233 yards
|White
|72
|6180 yards
|Red
|72
|5235 yards
Scorecard for Helena International Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|553
|368
|453
|211
|413
|537
|424
|162
|395
|3516
|409
|182
|410
|545
|381
|393
|213
|451
|601
|3585
|7101
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|510
|345
|399
|174
|392
|519
|402
|144
|365
|3250
|390
|166
|393
|525
|366
|363
|188
|425
|579
|3395
|6645
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|488
|322
|360
|153
|359
|474
|369
|130
|338
|2993
|362
|144
|365
|490
|360
|338
|180
|440
|561
|3240
|6233
|Red W: 67.1/113
|441
|299
|312
|135
|293
|436
|323
|110
|313
|2662
|297
|127
|309
|417
|289
|294
|142
|348
|350
|2573
|5235
|Handicap
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|3
|15
|9
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Amex, DC, Jcb, UC, Visa
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesRiding
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout