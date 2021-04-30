Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Helena International Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7101 yards
Black Par 74 74 7061 yards
Blue Par 74 74 6648 yards
Blue 72 6645 yards
White Par 74 74 6233 yards
White 72 6180 yards
Red 72 5235 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Helena International Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 553 368 453 211 413 537 424 162 395 3516 409 182 410 545 381 393 213 451 601 3585 7101
Blue M: 73.1/123 510 345 399 174 392 519 402 144 365 3250 390 166 393 525 366 363 188 425 579 3395 6645
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 488 322 360 153 359 474 369 130 338 2993 362 144 365 490 360 338 180 440 561 3240 6233
Red W: 67.1/113 441 299 312 135 293 436 323 110 313 2662 297 127 309 417 289 294 142 348 350 2573 5235
Handicap 1 13 7 17 11 5 3 15 9 10 16 4 2 14 8 18 12 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Amex, DC, Jcb, UC, Visa

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Riding

Reviews

Nearby Courses
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC Iwaki
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club Iwaki
Iwaki, Fukushima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC
Byron Nelson Country Club - South Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC: Practice area
Byron Nelson Country Club - East Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC
Byron Nelson Country Club - West Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

