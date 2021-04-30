Onahama Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6899 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|6899 yards
|72.9
|123
|White
|72
|6360 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red
|72
|4995 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|519
|463
|174
|390
|360
|569
|195
|425
|372
|3467
|443
|161
|394
|554
|364
|540
|194
|422
|343
|3415
|6882
|Red W: 71.7/123
|495
|443
|151
|367
|331
|550
|159
|406
|354
|3256
|425
|147
|320
|510
|341
|486
|172
|397
|306
|3104
|6360
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
