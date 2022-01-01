Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Nabari Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6884 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6884 yards
Regu 72 6610 yards
Front 72 6381 yards
Ladies 72 5637 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nabari Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 515 360 220 350 495 400 210 445 380 3375 148 345 515 405 390 465 150 430 620 3468 6843
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 495 340 190 335 475 385 190 425 360 3195 109 335 495 395 375 450 140 390 580 3269 6464
Handicap 3 9 13 5 11 7 15 1 17 18 14 10 4 12 2 16 6 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / MUFG / UC / DC / UFJ / Rakuten
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kikyougaoka GC
Kikyougaoka Golf Course
Nabari, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Iga GC
Iga Golf Course
Iga, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nabari South CC
Nabari South Country Club
Nabari, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Highland CC - West: #8
Green Highland Country Club - West/East Course
Nabari, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Highland CC - Middle: #8
Green Highland Country Club - East/Middle Course
Nabari, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC
Oakmont Golf Club - East Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Lakes GC
St. Lakes Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Highland CC - West: #1
Green Highland Country Club - Middle/West Course
Nabari, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC: Clubhouse
Oakmont Golf Club - South Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC
Oakmont Golf Club - West Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariji CC - Hanagaki
Ariji Country Club - Hanagaki Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manju GC: #18
Manju Golf Club
Yamazoe, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me