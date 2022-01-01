Nabari Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6884 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6884 yards
|Regu
|72
|6610 yards
|Front
|72
|6381 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5637 yards
Scorecard for Nabari Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|515
|360
|220
|350
|495
|400
|210
|445
|380
|3375
|148
|345
|515
|405
|390
|465
|150
|430
|620
|3468
|6843
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|495
|340
|190
|335
|475
|385
|190
|425
|360
|3195
|109
|335
|495
|395
|375
|450
|140
|390
|580
|3269
|6464
|Handicap
|3
|9
|13
|5
|11
|7
|15
|1
|17
|18
|14
|10
|4
|12
|2
|16
|6
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / MUFG / UC / DC / UFJ / Rakuten
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
