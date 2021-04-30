Ariji Country Club - Hanagaki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6804 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6804 yards
|Back
|72
|6376 yards
|Front
|72
|5951 yards
|Back (W)
|72
|5255 yards
|Front (W)
|72
|4678 yards
Scorecard for Ariji Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|494
|374
|219
|401
|381
|536
|159
|399
|380
|3343
|339
|203
|358
|427
|580
|406
|181
|425
|542
|3461
|6804
|Green M: 70.7/121
|473
|344
|202
|372
|349
|514
|149
|382
|352
|3137
|318
|169
|328
|407
|550
|379
|160
|409
|519
|3239
|6376
|White M: 69.2/117
|429
|323
|174
|351
|338
|495
|141
|365
|319
|2935
|303
|143
|305
|387
|519
|352
|149
|375
|483
|3016
|5951
|Red W: 67.1/113
|413
|260
|174
|278
|318
|444
|124
|302
|272
|2585
|288
|143
|289
|319
|453
|325
|104
|287
|462
|2670
|5255
|Pink W: 66.9/109
|350
|260
|125
|278
|270
|388
|124
|260
|272
|2327
|288
|143
|289
|222
|363
|270
|104
|287
|385
|2351
|4678
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Diners, JCB, Mastercard, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
