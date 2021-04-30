Ariji Country Club - Hanagaki Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6804 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6804 yards
Back 72 6376 yards
Front 72 5951 yards
Back (W) 72 5255 yards
Front (W) 72 4678 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ariji Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 494 374 219 401 381 536 159 399 380 3343 339 203 358 427 580 406 181 425 542 3461 6804
Green M: 70.7/121 473 344 202 372 349 514 149 382 352 3137 318 169 328 407 550 379 160 409 519 3239 6376
White M: 69.2/117 429 323 174 351 338 495 141 365 319 2935 303 143 305 387 519 352 149 375 483 3016 5951
Red W: 67.1/113 413 260 174 278 318 444 124 302 272 2585 288 143 289 319 453 325 104 287 462 2670 5255
Pink W: 66.9/109 350 260 125 278 270 388 124 260 272 2327 288 143 289 222 363 270 104 287 385 2351 4678
Handicap 3 9 15 7 13 1 17 5 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Diners, JCB, Mastercard, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

