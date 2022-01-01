Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kanan Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7078 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7078 yards 72.2
Black (W) 72 7078 yards 78.4
Blue 72 6454 yards 70.6 121
Blue (W) 72 6454 yards 76.4
Regular (W) 72 5944 yards 74.2
Regular 72 5944 yards 68.8 117
Silver 72 5472 yards 66.6 111
Silver (W) 72 5472 yards 71.7 113
Ladies 72 5014 yards 64.6
Ladies (W) 72 5014 yards 69.1 112
Scorecard for Kanan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 360 470 533 150 310 593 145 436 416 3413 370 427 515 213 503 431 462 190 534 3645 7058
Blue M: 70.7/121 334 430 513 140 291 568 135 386 387 3184 336 390 463 183 431 406 396 173 492 3270 6454
Yellow M: 69.2/117 298 370 466 124 281 520 125 319 369 2872 324 339 434 158 419 394 385 169 450 3072 5944
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 283 348 452 119 275 478 111 310 330 2706 312 281 406 130 401 369 371 106 390 2766 5472
Red W: 67.0/112 283 305 405 107 275 407 111 291 306 2490 281 281 406 130 314 318 321 83 390 2524 5014
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 17 5 11 16 10 4 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

