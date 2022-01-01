Kanan Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7078 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7078 yards
|72.2
|Black (W)
|72
|7078 yards
|78.4
|Blue
|72
|6454 yards
|70.6
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6454 yards
|76.4
|Regular (W)
|72
|5944 yards
|74.2
|Regular
|72
|5944 yards
|68.8
|117
|Silver
|72
|5472 yards
|66.6
|111
|Silver (W)
|72
|5472 yards
|71.7
|113
|Ladies
|72
|5014 yards
|64.6
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5014 yards
|69.1
|112
Scorecard for Kanan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|360
|470
|533
|150
|310
|593
|145
|436
|416
|3413
|370
|427
|515
|213
|503
|431
|462
|190
|534
|3645
|7058
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|334
|430
|513
|140
|291
|568
|135
|386
|387
|3184
|336
|390
|463
|183
|431
|406
|396
|173
|492
|3270
|6454
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|298
|370
|466
|124
|281
|520
|125
|319
|369
|2872
|324
|339
|434
|158
|419
|394
|385
|169
|450
|3072
|5944
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|283
|348
|452
|119
|275
|478
|111
|310
|330
|2706
|312
|281
|406
|130
|401
|369
|371
|106
|390
|2766
|5472
|Red W: 67.0/112
|283
|305
|405
|107
|275
|407
|111
|291
|306
|2490
|281
|281
|406
|130
|314
|318
|321
|83
|390
|2524
|5014
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
