Central Golf Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 7129 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|73
|7129 yards
|75.9
|133
|White
|73
|6617 yards
|74.1
|125
|Red (W)
|73
|5306 yards
|68.1
|115
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 75.9/133
|334
|610
|200
|598
|522
|432
|379
|195
|385
|3655
|502
|379
|206
|423
|355
|394
|203
|454
|558
|3474
|7129
|White M: 74.1/125
|303
|580
|180
|568
|479
|399
|364
|173
|371
|3417
|488
|346
|183
|390
|336
|333
|151
|437
|536
|3200
|6617
|Red W: 68.1/115
|295
|432
|145
|438
|434
|292
|317
|127
|297
|2777
|374
|290
|143
|318
|265
|309
|130
|305
|395
|2529
|5306
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|37
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
