Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Central Golf Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 7129 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 73 7129 yards 75.9 133
White 73 6617 yards 74.1 125
Red (W) 73 5306 yards 68.1 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 75.9/133 334 610 200 598 522 432 379 195 385 3655 502 379 206 423 355 394 203 454 558 3474 7129
White M: 74.1/125 303 580 180 568 479 399 364 173 371 3417 488 346 183 390 336 333 151 437 536 3200 6617
Red W: 68.1/115 295 432 145 438 434 292 317 127 297 2777 374 290 143 318 265 309 130 305 395 2529 5306
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 11 17 5 4 10 16 2 14 8 18 12 6
Par 4 5 3 5 5 4 4 3 4 37 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 73

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Central GC - East: #7
Central Golf Club - East Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Central GC - Aso
Central Golf Club - Aso Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Central GC NEW
Central Golf Club NEW Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumidai CC - Tsukuba: #1
Kasumidai Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/South Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - South/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumidai CC - Kasumi: #11
Kasumidai Country Club - Kasumi Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okadaira Golf Links: #16
Okadaira Golf Links
Miho, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuchiura CC - East: #3
Tsuchiura Country Club - East Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Imperial CC - East: #4
The Imperial Country Club - East Course
Inashiki, Inashiki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me