Great Sendai Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6504 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6504 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6171 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5223 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Great Sendai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|531
|154
|418
|409
|463
|352
|362
|156
|342
|3187
|404
|361
|195
|379
|456
|131
|520
|284
|587
|3317
|6504
|White M: 70.7/121
|517
|126
|399
|388
|443
|329
|346
|130
|325
|3003
|388
|344
|179
|362
|434
|121
|503
|267
|570
|3168
|6171
|Red W: 67.1/113
|417
|126
|344
|350
|329
|315
|275
|130
|305
|2591
|282
|301
|157
|307
|325
|121
|360
|267
|512
|2632
|5223
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
