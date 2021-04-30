Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Great Sendai Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6504 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6504 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6171 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5223 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Great Sendai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 531 154 418 409 463 352 362 156 342 3187 404 361 195 379 456 131 520 284 587 3317 6504
White M: 70.7/121 517 126 399 388 443 329 346 130 325 3003 388 344 179 362 434 121 503 267 570 3168 6171
Red W: 67.1/113 417 126 344 350 329 315 275 130 305 2591 282 301 157 307 325 121 360 267 512 2632 5223
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 11 17 5 4 10 16 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

