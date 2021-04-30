Sendai Hills Golf Club - Nakayama/Izumi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6183 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6183 yards
|69.7
|119
|Regular
|71
|5716 yards
|68.2
|115
|Front
|71
|5163 yards
|65.1
|109
|Ladies
|71
|5096 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Zhongshan/Izumi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|394
|556
|175
|404
|344
|207
|415
|343
|502
|3340
|312
|329
|416
|321
|205
|128
|498
|162
|472
|2843
|6183
|Regular M: 68.2/115
|372
|529
|150
|374
|317
|171
|381
|320
|479
|3093
|285
|289
|402
|299
|173
|118
|465
|145
|447
|2623
|5716
|Front M: 65.1/109
|346
|500
|94
|329
|295
|140
|360
|283
|455
|2802
|256
|289
|385
|284
|142
|118
|436
|133
|318
|2361
|5163
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|346
|433
|94
|329
|295
|140
|360
|283
|455
|2735
|256
|289
|385
|284
|142
|118
|436
|133
|318
|2361
|5096
|Handicap
|15
|3
|11
|5
|13
|9
|1
|17
|7
|16
|10
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|3
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Course Layout