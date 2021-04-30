Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Sendai Hills Golf Club - Nakayama/Izumi Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6183 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6183 yards 69.7 119
Regular 71 5716 yards 68.2 115
Front 71 5163 yards 65.1 109
Ladies 71 5096 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Zhongshan/Izumi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 394 556 175 404 344 207 415 343 502 3340 312 329 416 321 205 128 498 162 472 2843 6183
Regular M: 68.2/115 372 529 150 374 317 171 381 320 479 3093 285 289 402 299 173 118 465 145 447 2623 5716
Front M: 65.1/109 346 500 94 329 295 140 360 283 455 2802 256 289 385 284 142 118 436 133 318 2361 5163
Ladies W: 66.1/111 346 433 94 329 295 140 360 283 455 2735 256 289 385 284 142 118 436 133 318 2361 5096
Handicap 15 3 11 5 13 9 1 17 7 16 10 2 8 6 18 12 14 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 3 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Nearby Courses
Sendai Hills GC - Yaotome: #5
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Izumi/Yaotome Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Nakayama: #3
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Yaotome/Nakayama Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aobayama Park GC
Aobayama Park Golf Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Sendai CC
Great Sendai Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grace Ridge CC
Grace Ridge Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rifu GC
Rifu Golf Club
Rifu, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osato GC: #2
Osato Golf Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Osato: #5
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Osato Course
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Sendai: #7
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Sendai Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Matsushima: #4
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Matsushima Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Minami GC
Sendai Minami Golf Club
Murata, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

