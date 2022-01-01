Taihaku Country Club Akiu Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6637 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/RG
|72
|6637 yards
|Black/LG
|72
|6553 yards
|Blue/RG
|72
|6265 yards
|Blue/LG
|72
|6179 yards
|White/RG
|72
|6010 yards
|White/LG
|72
|5923 yards
|Red/RG
|72
|5111 yards
|Red/LG
|72
|5036 yards
Scorecard for Taihaku Country Club Akiu Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|397
|425
|570
|162
|400
|454
|395
|138
|420
|3361
|393
|374
|168
|480
|456
|361
|158
|385
|527
|3302
|6663
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|378
|410
|552
|141
|387
|428
|373
|120
|389
|3178
|373
|358
|159
|460
|398
|351
|139
|364
|511
|3113
|6291
|Front M: 66.1/111
|368
|388
|552
|123
|348
|426
|373
|120
|365
|3063
|355
|332
|159
|435
|348
|334
|139
|364
|506
|2972
|6035
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|304
|302
|376
|123
|327
|343
|305
|114
|360
|2554
|310
|325
|151
|361
|320
|293
|130
|311
|380
|2581
|5135
|Handicap
|9
|1
|3
|13
|5
|15
|11
|17
|7
|16
|2
|12
|14
|6
|4
|18
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
