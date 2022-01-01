Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Taihaku Country Club Akiu Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6637 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/RG 72 6637 yards
Black/LG 72 6553 yards
Blue/RG 72 6265 yards
Blue/LG 72 6179 yards
White/RG 72 6010 yards
White/LG 72 5923 yards
Red/RG 72 5111 yards
Red/LG 72 5036 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Taihaku Country Club Akiu Course 　
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 397 425 570 162 400 454 395 138 420 3361 393 374 168 480 456 361 158 385 527 3302 6663
Regular M: 69.2/117 378 410 552 141 387 428 373 120 389 3178 373 358 159 460 398 351 139 364 511 3113 6291
Front M: 66.1/111 368 388 552 123 348 426 373 120 365 3063 355 332 159 435 348 334 139 364 506 2972 6035
Ladies W: 67.1/113 304 302 376 123 327 343 305 114 360 2554 310 325 151 361 320 293 130 311 380 2581 5135
Handicap 9 1 3 13 5 15 11 17 7 16 2 12 14 6 4 18 10 8
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

