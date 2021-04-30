Sendai Hills Golf Club - Yaotome/Nakayama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6750 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6270 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5626 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5435 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yaotome/Zhongshan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|412
|394
|465
|357
|170
|438
|495
|175
|504
|3410
|394
|556
|175
|404
|344
|207
|415
|343
|502
|3340
|6750
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|393
|367
|432
|333
|147
|415
|458
|150
|482
|3177
|372
|529
|150
|374
|317
|171
|381
|320
|479
|3093
|6270
|Front M: 69.2/117
|366
|312
|375
|310
|127
|336
|414
|128
|456
|2824
|346
|500
|94
|329
|295
|140
|360
|283
|455
|2802
|5626
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|305
|312
|312
|310
|127
|336
|414
|128
|456
|2700
|346
|433
|94
|329
|295
|140
|360
|283
|455
|2735
|5435
|Handicap
|5
|9
|1
|17
|11
|3
|15
|13
|7
|16
|4
|12
|6
|14
|10
|2
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Reviews
Course Layout