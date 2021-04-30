Sendai Hills Golf Club - Izumi/Yaotome Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6253 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6253 yards
|69.7
|119
|Regular
|71
|5800 yards
|68.2
|115
|Front
|71
|5185 yards
|65.1
|109
|Ladies
|71
|5061 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Izumi/Yaotome
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|312
|329
|416
|321
|205
|128
|498
|162
|472
|2843
|412
|394
|465
|357
|170
|438
|495
|175
|504
|3410
|6253
|Regular M: 68.2/115
|285
|289
|402
|299
|173
|118
|465
|145
|447
|2623
|393
|367
|432
|333
|147
|415
|458
|150
|482
|3177
|5800
|Front M: 65.1/109
|256
|289
|385
|284
|142
|118
|436
|133
|318
|2361
|366
|312
|375
|310
|127
|336
|414
|128
|456
|2824
|5185
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|256
|289
|385
|284
|142
|118
|436
|133
|318
|2361
|305
|312
|312
|310
|127
|336
|414
|128
|456
|2700
|5061
|Handicap
|15
|9
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|13
|3
|6
|10
|2
|18
|12
|4
|16
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|3
|5
|35
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Nearby Courses
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
