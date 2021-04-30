Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Chura Orchard Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6138 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 6138 yards 69.5 121
Back 72 6021 yards 69.0 119
Regular 72 5627 yards 67.3 117
Gold 72 5182 yards 65.1 111
Red (W) 72 4694 yards 65.1
Pink (W) 72 3636 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chura Orchard Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 70.7/121 370 515 195 552 375 305 311 195 330 3148 305 510 125 355 145 405 330 480 335 2990 6138
Back M: 70.0/119 370 515 185 535 375 305 306 175 330 3096 305 495 105 355 135 395 330 470 335 2925 6021
Regular M: 69.2/117 350 495 135 451 345 295 291 145 315 2822 290 480 100 335 125 375 320 460 320 2805 5627
Gold M: 66.1/111 330 460 120 406 320 185 281 135 290 2527 280 450 95 325 95 325 310 450 303 2633 5160
Ladies W: 67.1/113 330 460 120 406 320 185 281 135 290 2527 280 450 95 325 95 325 310 450 303 2633 5160
Handicap 5 11 7 1 3 13 17 9 15 10 6 16 2 14 4 18 8 12
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Zanpa GC
Zanpa Golf Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Banyan Tree GC
Banyan Tree Golf Course
Chatan, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review

