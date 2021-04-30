Chura Orchard Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6138 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6138 yards
|69.5
|121
|Back
|72
|6021 yards
|69.0
|119
|Regular
|72
|5627 yards
|67.3
|117
|Gold
|72
|5182 yards
|65.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|4694 yards
|65.1
|Pink (W)
|72
|3636 yards
Scorecard for Chura Orchard Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 70.7/121
|370
|515
|195
|552
|375
|305
|311
|195
|330
|3148
|305
|510
|125
|355
|145
|405
|330
|480
|335
|2990
|6138
|Back M: 70.0/119
|370
|515
|185
|535
|375
|305
|306
|175
|330
|3096
|305
|495
|105
|355
|135
|395
|330
|470
|335
|2925
|6021
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|350
|495
|135
|451
|345
|295
|291
|145
|315
|2822
|290
|480
|100
|335
|125
|375
|320
|460
|320
|2805
|5627
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|330
|460
|120
|406
|320
|185
|281
|135
|290
|2527
|280
|450
|95
|325
|95
|325
|310
|450
|303
|2633
|5160
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|330
|460
|120
|406
|320
|185
|281
|135
|290
|2527
|280
|450
|95
|325
|95
|325
|310
|450
|303
|2633
|5160
|Handicap
|5
|11
|7
|1
|3
|13
|17
|9
|15
|10
|6
|16
|2
|14
|4
|18
|8
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
