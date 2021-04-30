The Atta Terrace Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6925 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6925 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6288 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|4968 yards
Scorecard for Atta Terrace Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|360
|470
|525
|180
|400
|425
|190
|434
|571
|3555
|480
|351
|373
|161
|444
|382
|180
|455
|544
|3370
|6925
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|328
|454
|477
|134
|353
|321
|163
|373
|534
|3137
|471
|291
|353
|145
|427
|364
|163
|431
|506
|3151
|6288
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|308
|360
|446
|112
|323
|321
|141
|320
|499
|2830
|440
|291
|333
|120
|335
|300
|120
|350
|462
|2751
|5581
|Handicap
|13
|1
|9
|15
|7
|3
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, DC, UFJ, OSA, UC, VISA, NICOS, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout