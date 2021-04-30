Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

The Atta Terrace Golf Resort

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6925 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6925 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6288 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 4968 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Atta Terrace Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 360 470 525 180 400 425 190 434 571 3555 480 351 373 161 444 382 180 455 544 3370 6925
Regular M: 70.7/121 328 454 477 134 353 321 163 373 534 3137 471 291 353 145 427 364 163 431 506 3151 6288
Ladies W: 70.2/119 308 360 446 112 323 321 141 320 499 2830 440 291 333 120 335 300 120 350 462 2751 5581
Handicap 13 1 9 15 7 3 17 5 11 10 16 8 14 2 6 18 4 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, DC, UFJ, OSA, UC, VISA, NICOS, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chura Orchard GC
Chura Orchard Golf Club
Onna, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Deigo: #2
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus: #6
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Hibiscus Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea: #8
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bel Beach GC: #17
Bel Beach Golf Club
Motobu, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha GCC
Aloha Golf Country Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Zanpa GC
Zanpa Golf Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Banyan Tree GC
Banyan Tree Golf Course
Chatan, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Ocean Castle CC: #16
Ocean Castle Country Club
Nakagusuku, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okinawa CC: #7
Okinawa Country Club
Nishihara, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me