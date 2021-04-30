Katsuta Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Katsuta Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|555
|394
|197
|428
|367
|418
|508
|169
|431
|3467
|419
|416
|512
|175
|345
|214
|319
|433
|570
|3403
|6870
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|522
|376
|158
|411
|353
|397
|480
|152
|408
|3257
|398
|389
|485
|166
|320
|198
|306
|409
|545
|3216
|6473
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|493
|359
|135
|391
|350
|376
|455
|152
|383
|3094
|371
|366
|457
|166
|320
|146
|296
|384
|521
|3027
|6121
|Red W: 67.1/113
|462
|336
|120
|260
|221
|305
|391
|128
|355
|2578
|304
|346
|390
|72
|293
|125
|281
|344
|420
|2575
|5153
|Handicap
|5
|9
|15
|1
|11
|7
|13
|17
|3
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|16
|4
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
