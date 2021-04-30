Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Katsuta Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Katsuta Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 555 394 197 428 367 418 508 169 431 3467 419 416 512 175 345 214 319 433 570 3403 6870
Blue M: 70.7/121 522 376 158 411 353 397 480 152 408 3257 398 389 485 166 320 198 306 409 545 3216 6473
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 493 359 135 391 350 376 455 152 383 3094 371 366 457 166 320 146 296 384 521 3027 6121
Red W: 67.1/113 462 336 120 260 221 305 391 128 355 2578 304 346 390 72 293 125 281 344 420 2575 5153
Handicap 5 9 15 1 11 7 13 17 3 8 2 14 18 6 12 16 4 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

