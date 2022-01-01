Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Hitachitakasuzu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6424 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6424 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5984 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5984 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 5189 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hitachitakasuzu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 492 362 378 393 334 312 144 534 219 3168 386 398 306 421 153 571 391 156 474 3256 6424
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 486 354 351 373 314 300 124 516 191 3009 342 345 292 400 119 507 379 132 459 2975 5984
Red W: 67.1/113 414 297 316 294 272 282 114 429 120 2538 322 335 282 344 110 370 324 122 442 2651 5189
Handicap 15 1 11 7 13 5 17 9 3 6 4 10 2 18 8 12 14 16
Par 5 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Diners
Architect Eiichi Motohashi (1983)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

