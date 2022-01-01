Hitachitakasuzu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6424 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6424 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5984 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5984 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5189 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hitachitakasuzu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|492
|362
|378
|393
|334
|312
|144
|534
|219
|3168
|386
|398
|306
|421
|153
|571
|391
|156
|474
|3256
|6424
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|486
|354
|351
|373
|314
|300
|124
|516
|191
|3009
|342
|345
|292
|400
|119
|507
|379
|132
|459
|2975
|5984
|Red W: 67.1/113
|414
|297
|316
|294
|272
|282
|114
|429
|120
|2538
|322
|335
|282
|344
|110
|370
|324
|122
|442
|2651
|5189
|Handicap
|15
|1
|11
|7
|13
|5
|17
|9
|3
|6
|4
|10
|2
|18
|8
|12
|14
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Diners
Architect Eiichi Motohashi (1983)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
