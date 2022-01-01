Ibaraki Royal Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7079 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7079 yards
|73.0
|131
|Blue
|72
|6715 yards
|71.1
|123
|White
|72
|6114 yards
|68.6
|121
|Red
|72
|5558 yards
Scorecard for Ibaraki Royal Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|436
|544
|177
|404
|370
|465
|578
|207
|420
|3601
|554
|417
|326
|184
|426
|428
|391
|202
|550
|3478
|7079
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|403
|508
|177
|380
|342
|448
|532
|172
|389
|3351
|554
|384
|312
|184
|404
|428
|391
|172
|535
|3364
|6715
|White M: 70.7/121
|366
|480
|142
|358
|320
|423
|507
|154
|361
|3111
|493
|351
|285
|147
|372
|350
|369
|140
|496
|3003
|6114
|Red W: 70.2/119
|336
|448
|115
|322
|290
|360
|489
|134
|335
|2829
|461
|325
|254
|116
|339
|328
|338
|115
|453
|2729
|5558
|Handicap
|5
|7
|15
|13
|17
|3
|1
|11
|9
|2
|12
|18
|16
|4
|6
|14
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, AMEX, UFJ, Master, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
