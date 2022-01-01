Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Ibaraki Royal Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7079 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7079 yards 73.0 131
Blue 72 6715 yards 71.1 123
White 72 6114 yards 68.6 121
Red 72 5558 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ibaraki Royal Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 436 544 177 404 370 465 578 207 420 3601 554 417 326 184 426 428 391 202 550 3478 7079
Blue M: 73.1/123 403 508 177 380 342 448 532 172 389 3351 554 384 312 184 404 428 391 172 535 3364 6715
White M: 70.7/121 366 480 142 358 320 423 507 154 361 3111 493 351 285 147 372 350 369 140 496 3003 6114
Red W: 70.2/119 336 448 115 322 290 360 489 134 335 2829 461 325 254 116 339 328 338 115 453 2729 5558
Handicap 5 7 15 13 17 3 1 11 9 2 12 18 16 4 6 14 8 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, AMEX, UFJ, Master, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shin Seizansou CC: #10
Shin Seizansou Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - East: #1
Grand Slam Country Club - West/East Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - West: #5
Grand Slam Country Club - Middle/West Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Slam CC - Middle: #2
Grand Slam Country Club - East/Middle Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hitachitakasuzu GC
Hitachitakasuzu Golf Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mana GC
Mana Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hitachi GC: #8
Hitachi Golf Club
Hitachi, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rock Hill CC
Rock Hill Country Club - Rock Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Seven Lakes: #5
Golf Club Seven Lakes
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Golf5 Country Sunny Field
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rock Hill CC - Lake: #7
Rock Hill Country Club - Lake Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me