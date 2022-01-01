Shizu Hills Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7212 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7212 yards
|Blue
|72
|6603 yards
|White
|72
|6111 yards
|Gold
|72
|5704 yards
|Red
|72
|5412 yards
|Green
|72
|4727 yards
Scorecard for Shizu Hills Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.5/131
|417
|420
|445
|155
|394
|620
|480
|220
|467
|3618
|491
|395
|230
|495
|533
|185
|355
|428
|482
|3594
|7212
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|383
|362
|427
|155
|367
|548
|454
|185
|438
|3319
|471
|375
|190
|464
|505
|160
|330
|397
|392
|3284
|6603
|White M: 70.7/121
|352
|327
|390
|130
|341
|474
|424
|166
|428
|3032
|456
|358
|174
|428
|485
|136
|315
|359
|368
|3079
|6111
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|352
|295
|337
|130
|322
|457
|394
|154
|406
|2847
|456
|308
|134
|373
|455
|122
|315
|359
|345
|2867
|5714
|Red W: 67.1/113
|325
|274
|312
|100
|310
|444
|367
|154
|406
|2692
|426
|308
|134
|373
|455
|112
|255
|327
|330
|2720
|5412
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Hills Golf Tommy Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
