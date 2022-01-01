Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Shizu Hills Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7212 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7212 yards
Blue 72 6603 yards
White 72 6111 yards
Gold 72 5704 yards
Red 72 5412 yards
Green 72 4727 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shizu Hills Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.5/131 417 420 445 155 394 620 480 220 467 3618 491 395 230 495 533 185 355 428 482 3594 7212
Blue M: 73.1/123 383 362 427 155 367 548 454 185 438 3319 471 375 190 464 505 160 330 397 392 3284 6603
White M: 70.7/121 352 327 390 130 341 474 424 166 428 3032 456 358 174 428 485 136 315 359 368 3079 6111
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 352 295 337 130 322 457 394 154 406 2847 456 308 134 373 455 122 315 359 345 2867 5714
Red W: 67.1/113 325 274 312 100 310 444 367 154 406 2692 426 308 134 373 455 112 255 327 330 2720 5412
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 5 17 11 16 4 10 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Hills Golf Tommy Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Naka CC: Clubhouse & putting green
Naka Country Club - East/Middle Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Naka CC
Naka Country Club - East/West Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Naka CC
Naka Country Club - Middle/West Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mito Lakes CC
Mito Lakes Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragaoka CC
Katsuragaoka Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanasago CC
Kanasago Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Southern Yards CC
Southern Yards Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Golf5 Country Sunny Field
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mito Green CC Yamagata: Clubhouse
Mito Green Country Club Yamagata Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Royal CC
Ibaraki Royal Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mana GC
Mana Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me