Uchihara Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 515 338 380 216 525 470 201 332 440 3417 515 186 392 342 444 558 193 327 460 3417 6834
Back M: 70.7/121 480 305 368 193 498 440 178 313 408 3183 478 167 372 312 422 508 176 307 434 3176 6359
Regular M: 69.8/119 460 305 345 171 478 413 159 298 378 3007 463 152 352 290 399 482 151 307 416 3012 6019
Ladies W: 67.1/113 430 288 320 92 436 370 102 285 336 2659 415 123 328 268 350 455 122 272 365 2698 5357
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 11 17 5 10 16 4 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

