Uchihara Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Uchihara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|515
|338
|380
|216
|525
|470
|201
|332
|440
|3417
|515
|186
|392
|342
|444
|558
|193
|327
|460
|3417
|6834
|Back M: 70.7/121
|480
|305
|368
|193
|498
|440
|178
|313
|408
|3183
|478
|167
|372
|312
|422
|508
|176
|307
|434
|3176
|6359
|Regular M: 69.8/119
|460
|305
|345
|171
|478
|413
|159
|298
|378
|3007
|463
|152
|352
|290
|399
|482
|151
|307
|416
|3012
|6019
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|430
|288
|320
|92
|436
|370
|102
|285
|336
|2659
|415
|123
|328
|268
|350
|455
|122
|272
|365
|2698
|5357
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Course Layout