Lions Country Club - Blue/Red Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Black
|72
|7011 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back/Blue
|72
|6677 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/White
|72
|6390 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|6390 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5278 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Blue/Red
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|390
|196
|389
|439
|370
|556
|182
|437
|536
|3495
|369
|405
|187
|529
|392
|207
|574
|421
|432
|3516
|7011
|Yellow M: 73.1/123
|375
|176
|370
|417
|352
|539
|166
|417
|522
|3334
|353
|376
|174
|512
|370
|189
|554
|399
|416
|3343
|6677
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|355
|176
|352
|396
|336
|519
|146
|397
|513
|3190
|337
|355
|158
|496
|350
|189
|538
|379
|398
|3200
|6390
|Red W: 67.1/113
|295
|152
|282
|317
|268
|432
|105
|303
|436
|2590
|269
|277
|148
|405
|328
|169
|445
|319
|328
|2688
|5278
|Handicap
|6
|8
|4
|10
|12
|14
|16
|2
|18
|7
|11
|9
|1
|3
|13
|15
|5
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout