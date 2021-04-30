Arima Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6738 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6738 yards
|72.6
|133
|Blue (W)
|72
|6738 yards
|78.4
|145
|Green
|72
|6442 yards
|71.1
|129
|Green (W)
|72
|6442 yards
|76.8
|142
|White
|72
|6196 yards
|69.9
|127
|White (W)
|72
|6196 yards
|75.5
|139
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5829 yards
|72.9
|133
|Yellow
|72
|5729 yards
|67.8
|121
|Red
|72
|5321 yards
|65.7
|118
|Red (W)
|72
|5321 yards
|70.6
|122
|Pink
|72
|4973 yards
|64.3
|109
|Pink (W)
|72
|4973 yards
|68.5
|117
Scorecard for Arima country club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 72.6/133 W: 78.4/145
|400
|339
|166
|386
|478
|174
|457
|519
|413
|3332
|387
|496
|428
|446
|164
|321
|439
|190
|535
|3406
|6738
|Green M: 71.1/129 W: 76.8/142
|383
|325
|158
|369
|460
|165
|446
|479
|400
|3185
|370
|481
|413
|425
|158
|300
|425
|170
|515
|3257
|6442
|White M: 69.9/127 W: 75.5/139
|377
|320
|154
|335
|438
|155
|426
|454
|390
|3049
|365
|470
|405
|401
|148
|295
|414
|165
|484
|3147
|6196
|Yellow M: 67.8/121 W: 72.9/133
|371
|267
|151
|325
|413
|150
|396
|412
|384
|2869
|360
|456
|367
|368
|140
|291
|322
|112
|444
|2860
|5729
|Red M: 65.7/118 W: 70.6/122
|371
|267
|151
|325
|413
|133
|314
|412
|258
|2644
|360
|412
|311
|292
|133
|291
|322
|112
|444
|2677
|5321
|Pink M: 64.3/109 W: 68.5/117
|284
|267
|90
|266
|413
|133
|314
|412
|258
|2437
|238
|412
|311
|292
|133
|272
|322
|112
|444
|2536
|4973
|Handicap
|5
|13
|15
|11
|9
|17
|1
|7
|3
|8
|12
|6
|2
|18
|14
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, American Express, Masters
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout