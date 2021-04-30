Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Arima Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6738 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6738 yards 72.6 133
Blue (W) 72 6738 yards 78.4 145
Green 72 6442 yards 71.1 129
Green (W) 72 6442 yards 76.8 142
White 72 6196 yards 69.9 127
White (W) 72 6196 yards 75.5 139
Yellow (W) 72 5829 yards 72.9 133
Yellow 72 5729 yards 67.8 121
Red 72 5321 yards 65.7 118
Red (W) 72 5321 yards 70.6 122
Pink 72 4973 yards 64.3 109
Pink (W) 72 4973 yards 68.5 117
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 72.6/133 W: 78.4/145 400 339 166 386 478 174 457 519 413 3332 387 496 428 446 164 321 439 190 535 3406 6738
Green M: 71.1/129 W: 76.8/142 383 325 158 369 460 165 446 479 400 3185 370 481 413 425 158 300 425 170 515 3257 6442
White M: 69.9/127 W: 75.5/139 377 320 154 335 438 155 426 454 390 3049 365 470 405 401 148 295 414 165 484 3147 6196
Yellow M: 67.8/121 W: 72.9/133 371 267 151 325 413 150 396 412 384 2869 360 456 367 368 140 291 322 112 444 2860 5729
Red M: 65.7/118 W: 70.6/122 371 267 151 325 413 133 314 412 258 2644 360 412 311 292 133 291 322 112 444 2677 5321
Pink M: 64.3/109 W: 68.5/117 284 267 90 266 413 133 314 412 258 2437 238 412 311 292 133 272 322 112 444 2536 4973
Handicap 5 13 15 11 9 17 1 7 3 8 12 6 2 18 14 4 16 10
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, American Express, Masters
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Sanko GC
Sanko Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokawa CC
Yokawa Country Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokawa Inter Golf Club Mecha
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ark Yokawa GC: #1
Ark Yokawa Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
ABC GC
ABC Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Arima
Taiheiyo Club Arima Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arima Fuji CC
Arima Fuji Country Club
Sanda, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Rokko: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Rokko Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arima Royal GC
Arima Royal Golf Club - Royal Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arima Royal GC
Arima Royal Golf Club - Noble Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokawa Royal GC
Yokawa Royal Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rotary GC - Old: #7
Rotary Golf Club - Old Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

