Lions Country Club - Red/White Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7085 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Black
|72
|7085 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back/Blue
|72
|6740 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/White
|72
|6414 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|6414 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5362 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Red/White
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|369
|405
|187
|529
|392
|207
|574
|421
|432
|3516
|414
|183
|411
|588
|399
|217
|434
|520
|403
|3569
|7085
|Yellow M: 73.1/123
|353
|376
|174
|512
|370
|189
|554
|399
|416
|3343
|399
|183
|392
|568
|379
|190
|410
|498
|378
|3397
|6740
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|337
|355
|158
|496
|350
|189
|538
|379
|398
|3200
|384
|160
|369
|544
|361
|167
|390
|481
|358
|3214
|6414
|Red W: 67.1/113
|269
|277
|148
|405
|328
|169
|445
|319
|328
|2688
|311
|140
|300
|470
|305
|134
|326
|402
|286
|2674
|5362
|Handicap
|7
|11
|9
|1
|3
|13
|15
|5
|17
|10
|12
|4
|14
|16
|8
|2
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
