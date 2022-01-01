Hanayashiki Golf Club - Yokawa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6840 yards
Slope 140
Rating 73.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6840 yards
|73.8
|140
|Regular
|72
|6484 yards
|71.9
|136
|Ladies
|72
|5143 yards
Scorecard for Hanayashiki Golf Club Yokawa Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.8/140
|448
|524
|158
|333
|545
|445
|203
|414
|407
|3477
|504
|354
|183
|395
|399
|205
|518
|379
|426
|3363
|6840
|White M: 71.9/136
|435
|511
|137
|319
|524
|424
|177
|396
|388
|3311
|481
|330
|162
|369
|378
|187
|501
|363
|402
|3173
|6484
|Red W: 73.0/133
|379
|469
|102
|277
|457
|363
|126
|350
|265
|2788
|454
|295
|120
|331
|350
|135
|457
|319
|319
|2780
|5568
|Handicap
|3
|9
|17
|15
|5
|1
|13
|7
|11
|8
|16
|18
|4
|2
|10
|12
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 6/30, 10/1 - 12/31
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Golf Academy Nakajima"
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, Master, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout