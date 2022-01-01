Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Hanayashiki Golf Club - Yokawa Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6840 yards
Slope 140
Rating 73.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6840 yards 73.8 140
Regular 72 6484 yards 71.9 136
Ladies 72 5143 yards
Scorecard for Hanayashiki Golf Club Yokawa Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.8/140 448 524 158 333 545 445 203 414 407 3477 504 354 183 395 399 205 518 379 426 3363 6840
White M: 71.9/136 435 511 137 319 524 424 177 396 388 3311 481 330 162 369 378 187 501 363 402 3173 6484
Red W: 73.0/133 379 469 102 277 457 363 126 350 265 2788 454 295 120 331 350 135 457 319 319 2780 5568
Handicap 3 9 17 15 5 1 13 7 11 8 16 18 4 2 10 12 14 6
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 6/30, 10/1 - 12/31

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Golf Academy Nakajima"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, Master, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Yokawa Inter Golf Club Mecha
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanko GC
Sanko Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
ABC GC
ABC Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions CC - Blue: #7
Lions Country Club - White/Blue Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Oak Players Course: #4
Grand Oak Players Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanayashiki GC - Hirono
Hanayashiki Golf Club - Hirono Course
Yokawa, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ark Yokawa GC: #1
Ark Yokawa Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions CC - White: #6
Lions Country Club - Red/White Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyu Grand Oak GC: #17
Tokyu Grand Oak Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokawa CC
Yokawa Country Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions CC - Red: #6
Lions Country Club - Blue/Red Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe Pine Woods GC: #17
Kobe Pine Woods Golf Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
