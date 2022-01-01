Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Kagamiishi Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 74
Length 7236 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|74
|7236 yards
|74.8
|Regular
|72
|6953 yards
|73.7
|Front
|72
|6699 yards
|72.3
|Ladies
|74
|5774 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
