Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Nagamine Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3540 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 36.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3540 yards
|36.2
|Regular
|36
|3350 yards
|35.3
|Front
|36
|3271 yards
|34.6
|Ladies
|36
|2907 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout