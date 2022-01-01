Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Nagamine Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3540 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 36.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3540 yards 36.2
Regular 36 3350 yards 35.3
Front 36 3271 yards 34.6
Ladies 36 2907 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

