Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Oishi Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6638 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6638 yards 71.7
Regular 72 6342 yards 70.6
Front 72 6144 yards 69.1
Ladies 72 5334 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

