Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Oishi Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6638 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6638 yards
|71.7
|Regular
|72
|6342 yards
|70.6
|Front
|72
|6144 yards
|69.1
|Ladies
|72
|5334 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
