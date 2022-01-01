Kunikihara Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6600 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6600 yards
|Blue
|72
|6097 yards
|69.2
|117
|White
|72
|6097 yards
|68.2
|115
|White (W)
|72
|5812 yards
|70.2
|119
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5047 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kunikihara Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|405
|225
|425
|515
|345
|335
|190
|380
|510
|3330
|495
|310
|190
|300
|415
|175
|495
|345
|410
|3135
|6465
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|390
|210
|415
|485
|340
|335
|165
|360
|490
|3190
|475
|260
|170
|272
|365
|150
|485
|330
|400
|2907
|6097
|White M: 68.2/115 W: 70.2/119
|378
|120
|407
|465
|335
|335
|135
|360
|490
|3025
|468
|245
|160
|260
|335
|150
|468
|315
|386
|2787
|5812
|Yellow W: 67.1/113
|365
|120
|340
|465
|335
|200
|135
|184
|380
|2524
|468
|215
|150
|240
|335
|150
|370
|315
|280
|2523
|5047
|Handicap
|12
|18
|2
|6
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|3
|7
|17
|1
|5
|15
|11
|9
|13
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout