Kunikihara Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6600 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6600 yards
Blue 72 6097 yards 69.2 117
White 72 6097 yards 68.2 115
White (W) 72 5812 yards 70.2 119
Yellow (W) 72 5047 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kunikihara Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 405 225 425 515 345 335 190 380 510 3330 495 310 190 300 415 175 495 345 410 3135 6465
Blue M: 69.2/117 390 210 415 485 340 335 165 360 490 3190 475 260 170 272 365 150 485 330 400 2907 6097
White M: 68.2/115 W: 70.2/119 378 120 407 465 335 335 135 360 490 3025 468 245 160 260 335 150 468 315 386 2787 5812
Yellow W: 67.1/113 365 120 340 465 335 200 135 184 380 2524 468 215 150 240 335 150 370 315 280 2523 5047
Handicap 12 18 2 6 4 10 16 8 14 3 7 17 1 5 15 11 9 13
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

