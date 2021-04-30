Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Sun Resort Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Average Rating: 0
Average Rating
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6758 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/Back 72 6758 yards 71.8 123
White/Regular 72 6226 yards 69.5 121
Red/Front (W) 72 5241 yards 67.6 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sun Resort Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 379 387 531 205 349 393 163 539 382 3328 386 188 361 523 400 179 435 438 520 3430 6758
Regular M: 70.7/121 345 366 501 183 315 331 141 508 356 3046 355 160 330 501 365 160 411 411 487 3180 6226
Ladies W: 67.1/113 298 315 439 139 264 276 120 435 293 2579 314 111 265 430 312 109 361 326 434 2662 5241
Handicap 17 15 3 5 9 7 13 1 11 4 16 14 10 12 18 6 2 8
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1995)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

