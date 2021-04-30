Sun Resort Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6758 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/Back
|72
|6758 yards
|71.8
|123
|White/Regular
|72
|6226 yards
|69.5
|121
|Red/Front (W)
|72
|5241 yards
|67.6
|113
Scorecard for Sun Resort Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|379
|387
|531
|205
|349
|393
|163
|539
|382
|3328
|386
|188
|361
|523
|400
|179
|435
|438
|520
|3430
|6758
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|345
|366
|501
|183
|315
|331
|141
|508
|356
|3046
|355
|160
|330
|501
|365
|160
|411
|411
|487
|3180
|6226
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|298
|315
|439
|139
|264
|276
|120
|435
|293
|2579
|314
|111
|265
|430
|312
|109
|361
|326
|434
|2662
|5241
|Handicap
|17
|15
|3
|5
|9
|7
|13
|1
|11
|4
|16
|14
|10
|12
|18
|6
|2
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
