Kamo Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7318 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 75.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/Main 72 7318 yards 75.3
Black/New 72 7081 yards 74.1
Blue/Main 72 6904 yards 73.4
Blue/New 72 6666 yards 72.0
White/Main 72 6370 yards 70.9
White/New 72 6132 yards 69.6
Green/Main 72 6045 yards 69.5
Red/Main (W) 72 5763 yards 74.2
Green/New 72 5700 yards 67.7
Red/New (W) 72 5462 yards 72.0
Pink/Main (W) 72 4785 yards 68.8
Pink/New (W) 72 4505 yards 66.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kamo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.5/125 525 407 213 600 469 436 392 157 469 3668 549 434 167 410 594 386 205 386 441 3572 7240
Regular M: 73.1/123 498 387 175 579 453 419 370 152 449 3482 520 414 142 390 576 367 181 367 415 3372 6854
Front M: 70.7/121 485 369 146 500 413 329 347 145 394 3128 480 393 134 375 567 352 153 339 393 3186 6314
Senior M: 69.2/117 476 353 136 490 309 316 340 136 319 2875 468 371 125 355 472 345 133 329 372 2970 5845
Ladies W: 70.2/119 460 343 136 447 289 316 340 136 293 2760 468 352 125 335 459 318 133 329 372 2891 5651
Handicap 11 9 15 3 1 5 13 17 7 10 6 18 4 2 12 16 14 8
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomisawa (1976)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

