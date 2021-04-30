Kamo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7318 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 75.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Main
|72
|7318 yards
|75.3
|Black/New
|72
|7081 yards
|74.1
|Blue/Main
|72
|6904 yards
|73.4
|Blue/New
|72
|6666 yards
|72.0
|White/Main
|72
|6370 yards
|70.9
|White/New
|72
|6132 yards
|69.6
|Green/Main
|72
|6045 yards
|69.5
|Red/Main (W)
|72
|5763 yards
|74.2
|Green/New
|72
|5700 yards
|67.7
|Red/New (W)
|72
|5462 yards
|72.0
|Pink/Main (W)
|72
|4785 yards
|68.8
|Pink/New (W)
|72
|4505 yards
|66.7
Scorecard for Kamo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.5/125
|525
|407
|213
|600
|469
|436
|392
|157
|469
|3668
|549
|434
|167
|410
|594
|386
|205
|386
|441
|3572
|7240
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|498
|387
|175
|579
|453
|419
|370
|152
|449
|3482
|520
|414
|142
|390
|576
|367
|181
|367
|415
|3372
|6854
|Front M: 70.7/121
|485
|369
|146
|500
|413
|329
|347
|145
|394
|3128
|480
|393
|134
|375
|567
|352
|153
|339
|393
|3186
|6314
|Senior M: 69.2/117
|476
|353
|136
|490
|309
|316
|340
|136
|319
|2875
|468
|371
|125
|355
|472
|345
|133
|329
|372
|2970
|5845
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|460
|343
|136
|447
|289
|316
|340
|136
|293
|2760
|468
|352
|125
|335
|459
|318
|133
|329
|372
|2891
|5651
|Handicap
|11
|9
|15
|3
|1
|5
|13
|17
|7
|10
|6
|18
|4
|2
|12
|16
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomisawa (1976)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout